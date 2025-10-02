Roth Capital Maintains Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.74% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is $51.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.74% from its latest reported closing price of $44.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is 27,329MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.23%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 865,000K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 264,941K shares representing 26.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 80,254K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,839K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 16.70% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 54,697K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,737K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,792K shares , representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 13.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,115K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,771K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.