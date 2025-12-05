Roth Capital Maintains New Pacific Metals (NEWP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of New Pacific Metals (NYSEAM:NEWP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.04% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Pacific Metals is $4.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.06 to a high of $4.22. The average price target represents an increase of 57.04% from its latest reported closing price of $2.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Pacific Metals is 458MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Pacific Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWP is 0.13%, an increase of 191.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.47% to 30,257K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 12,454K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3,992K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 2,827K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,614K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares , representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 2,026K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing an increase of 53.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 303.66% over the last quarter.

