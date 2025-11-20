Stocks
Roth Capital Maintains LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Neutral Recommendation

November 20, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of LanzaTech Global (NasdaqCM:LNZA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 994.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for LanzaTech Global is $137.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 994.59% from its latest reported closing price of $12.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LanzaTech Global is 290MM, an increase of 626.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in LanzaTech Global. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNZA is 0.01%, an increase of 52.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.35% to 266K shares. LNZA / LanzaTech Global, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LNZA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 158K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 20K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

SBI Securities Co. holds 3K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

