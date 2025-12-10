Roth Capital Maintains Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Lakeland Industries (NasdaqGM:LAKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is $24.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 64.79% from its latest reported closing price of $15.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is 145MM, a decrease of 24.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88, an increase of 31.84% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.10%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 9,369K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,179K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,169K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 476K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 1.24% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 426K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 335K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.