Roth Capital Maintains Firefly Aerospace (FLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Firefly Aerospace (NasdaqGM:FLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.85% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Firefly Aerospace is $52.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 143.85% from its latest reported closing price of $21.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 36,285K shares representing 24.76% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,812K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 1,205K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 664K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

Wcm Investment Management holds 661K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

