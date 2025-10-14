Roth Capital Maintains Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Fathom Holdings (NasdaqCM:FTHM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fathom Holdings is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fathom Holdings is 666MM, an increase of 70.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHM is 0.00%, an increase of 84.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.17% to 1,278K shares. The put/call ratio of FTHM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 348K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMG National Trust Bank holds 208K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 130K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 35.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 110K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 30.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

