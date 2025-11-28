Roth Capital Maintains Farmer Bros. (FARM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Farmer Bros. (NasdaqGS:FARM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.39% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Farmer Bros. is $2.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 61.39% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Farmer Bros. is 582MM, an increase of 71.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmer Bros.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARM is 0.07%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 9,815K shares. The put/call ratio of FARM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,956K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 993K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 780K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 22.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 756K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 28.83% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 595K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 41.98% over the last quarter.

