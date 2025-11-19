Roth Capital Maintains Cingulate (CING) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Cingulate (NasdaqCM:CING) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 817.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cingulate is $31.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 817.40% from its latest reported closing price of $3.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cingulate is 31MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 23.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, an increase of 90.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kestra Advisory Services holds 94K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 24.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CING by 38.59% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 69.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CING by 179.72% over the last quarter.

Quantum Private Wealth holds 24K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 58.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CING by 108.69% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 39.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CING by 39.98% over the last quarter.

