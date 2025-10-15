Roth Capital Maintains Cingulate (CING) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Cingulate (NasdaqCM:CING) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 640.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cingulate is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 640.43% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cingulate is 31MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, an increase of 45.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.39% to 315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 121K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 53.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CING by 91.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 69.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CING by 179.72% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 33K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CING by 52.65% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CING by 0.66% over the last quarter.

