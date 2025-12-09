Roth Capital Maintains Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (NasdaqGM:BWMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.18% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group is $47.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.18% from its latest reported closing price of $32.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bowman Consulting Group is 515MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 11.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.10%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.93% to 12,774K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 543K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing a decrease of 22.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 525K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 97.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 5,106.69% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 451K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 45.42% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 450K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 449K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 6.09% over the last quarter.

