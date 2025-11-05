Roth Capital Maintains Astera Labs (ALAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $195.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of $181.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 443MM, a decrease of 38.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 21.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.28%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 120,835K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,392K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,401K shares , representing a decrease of 31.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 3.93% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 4,474K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares , representing an increase of 34.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 90.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,246K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares , representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 49.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,230K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 51.00% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,118K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 68.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.