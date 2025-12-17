Stocks
Roth Capital Maintains American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Buy Recommendation

December 17, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of American Outdoor Brands (NasdaqGS:AOUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Outdoor Brands is $15.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 89.93% from its latest reported closing price of $8.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Outdoor Brands is 254MM, an increase of 22.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45, an increase of 18.54% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Outdoor Brands. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOUT is 0.06%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 10,798K shares. AOUT / American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AOUT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,771K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 31.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 859K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 656K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 377K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 75.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

