Roth Capital Maintains Ameresco (AMRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $37.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of $40.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is 1,950MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.16%, an increase of 34.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 40,243K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,847K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,775K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 94.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 2,106.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,754K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 89.15% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,689K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 1,190K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.