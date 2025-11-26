Roth Capital Maintains Allstate (ALL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.70% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allstate is $246.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.01 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.70% from its latest reported closing price of $212.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is 52,565MM, a decrease of 21.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.27%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 237,066K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,939K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares , representing a decrease of 20.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 16.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,517K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,517K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,939K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,715K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 46.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,550K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,597K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 74.34% over the last quarter.

