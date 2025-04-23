Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (ZS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.11% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $242.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.11% from its latest reported closing price of $200.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 2,644MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.15%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 83,913K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 3,112K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 3.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,889K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 4.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,862K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,601K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 84.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,480K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

