Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of XCF Global (SAFX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of XCF Global (NasdaqCM:SAFX) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in XCF Global. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 39.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFX is 0.00%, an increase of 45.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.09% to 8,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,131K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 33.79%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,174K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFX by 75.70% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 277K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFX by 80.92% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 200K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 75.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFX by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 155K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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