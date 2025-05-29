Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of USA Rare Earth (USAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of USA Rare Earth (NasdaqGM:USAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.36% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for USA Rare Earth is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 89.36% from its latest reported closing price of $8.08 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Rare Earth. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 350.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of USAR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harraden Circle Investments holds 718K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

Newtyn Management holds 693K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 84K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 54K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 43K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

