Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Unusual Machines (UMAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Unusual Machines (NYSEAM:UMAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.47% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Unusual Machines is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.47% from its latest reported closing price of $14.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unusual Machines is 26MM, an increase of 128.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unusual Machines. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMAC is 0.08%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.14% to 16,271K shares. The put/call ratio of UMAC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,782K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,155K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,002K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 949K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 28.89% over the last quarter.

MYDA Advisors holds 835K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.