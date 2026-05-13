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Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Unusual Machines (UMAC) with Buy Recommendation

May 13, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Unusual Machines (NYSEAM:UMAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.47% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Unusual Machines is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.47% from its latest reported closing price of $14.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unusual Machines is 26MM, an increase of 128.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unusual Machines. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMAC is 0.08%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.14% to 16,271K shares. UMAC / Unusual Machines, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UMAC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,782K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,155K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,002K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 949K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 28.89% over the last quarter.

MYDA Advisors holds 835K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Unusual Machines, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Unusual Machines, Inc.-> See our take on Unusual Machines, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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