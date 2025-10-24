Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Tennant (TNC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tennant is $113.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.44% from its latest reported closing price of $81.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tennant is 1,210MM, a decrease of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tennant. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNC is 0.14%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 23,745K shares. The put/call ratio of TNC is 4.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mairs & Power holds 1,353K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,118K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 7.65% over the last quarter.

MPGFX - Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 786K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 621K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 533K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 16.11% over the last quarter.

