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Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Repligen (RGEN) with Buy Recommendation

April 17, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Repligen (NasdaqGS:RGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.20% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Repligen is $191.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from its latest reported closing price of $131.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 1,112MM, an increase of 50.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an decrease of 512 owner(s) or 52.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.12%, an increase of 48.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.29% to 59,216K shares. RGEN / Repligen Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RGEN is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,599K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 17.54% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 2,771K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,394K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing a decrease of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,345K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,256K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing an increase of 30.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 71.69% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Repligen Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Repligen Corporation-> See our take on Repligen Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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