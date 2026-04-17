Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Repligen (RGEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Repligen (NasdaqGS:RGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.20% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Repligen is $191.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from its latest reported closing price of $131.25 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 1,112MM, an increase of 50.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an decrease of 512 owner(s) or 52.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.12%, an increase of 48.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.29% to 59,216K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,599K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 17.54% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 2,771K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,394K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing a decrease of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,345K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,256K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing an increase of 30.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 71.69% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.