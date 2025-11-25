Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Pelthos Therapeutics (PTHS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAM:PTHS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pelthos Therapeutics is $67.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 144.53% from its latest reported closing price of $27.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pelthos Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Murchinson holds 280K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 62K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 21K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

Diadema Partners holds 10K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.