Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Palo Alto Networks (XTRA:5AP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Palo Alto Networks (XTRA:5AP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.30% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is 190,25 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111,02 € to a high of 220,51 €. The average price target represents an increase of 11.30% from its latest reported closing price of 170,94 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 10,060MM, an increase of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5AP is 0.47%, an increase of 30.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.95% to 583,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,558K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,268K shares , representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,708K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares , representing an increase of 52.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,122K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 77.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,544K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,865K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,005K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,382K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 0.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.