Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Ovid Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:OVID) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ovid Therapeutics is $4.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 173.44% from its latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ovid Therapeutics is 23MM, an increase of 243.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovid Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVID is 0.30%, an increase of 196.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 37,136K shares. The put/call ratio of OVID is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Takeda Pharmaceutical holds 7,532K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 2,650K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing an increase of 74.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 897.78% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,287K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 262.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,018K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 276.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,793K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

