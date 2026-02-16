Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Orion Group Holdings (ORN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Orion Group Holdings is $12.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of $13.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Group Holdings is 776MM, a decrease of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 39,037K shares. The put/call ratio of ORN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 5,010K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,268K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,659K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,271K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 44.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 52.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

