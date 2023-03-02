Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Getaround Inc. - (GETR) with Buy Recommendation

On March 2, 2023, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Getaround Inc. - with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 624.75% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getaround Inc. - is $3.32. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 624.75% from its latest reported closing price of $0.46.

The projected annual revenue for Getaround Inc. - is $82MM, an increase of 37.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.52.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 21,516K shares representing 23.37% ownership of the company.

Beryl Capital Management holds 1,847K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,498K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

Pennant Investors holds 1,348K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 1,194K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getaround Inc. -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 250.00% in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

