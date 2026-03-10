Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:NRSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,096.22% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for NeuroSense Therapeutics is $10.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 1,096.22% from its latest reported closing price of $0.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroSense Therapeutics is 12MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRSN is 0.00%, an increase of 5,268.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.54% to 346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 100K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 52K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 59.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSN by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 40K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gts Securities holds 36K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 31K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 52.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRSN by 75.94% over the last quarter.

