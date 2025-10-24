Stocks
Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Legence (LGN) with Buy Recommendation

October 24, 2025 — 08:06 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Legence (NasdaqGS:LGN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legence. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 535K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 256K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Munro Partners holds 71K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

