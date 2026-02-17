Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Karooooo (KARO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Karooooo (NasdaqCM:KARO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.53% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Karooooo is $61.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 26.53% from its latest reported closing price of $48.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karooooo is 5,471MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.65, an increase of 13.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karooooo. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KARO is 0.23%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 4,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gobi Capital holds 2,201K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capricorn Fund Managers holds 238K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 225K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 141K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 128K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 3.67% over the last quarter.

