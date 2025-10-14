Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Infinity Natural Resources (INR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.37% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Infinity Natural Resources is $23.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 93.37% from its latest reported closing price of $12.33 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infinity Natural Resources. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INR is 0.10%, an increase of 19.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 19,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,960K shares representing 12.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 99.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 10,906.50% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,211K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,093K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Webs Creek Capital Management holds 1,076K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 11.14% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 884K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 10.48% over the last quarter.

