Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of GSR III Acquisition (GSRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of GSR III Acquisition (NasdaqGM:GSRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.70% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for GSR III Acquisition is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 80.70% from its latest reported closing price of $10.72 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSR III Acquisition. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 94.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSRT is 0.24%, an increase of 52.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.86% to 13,442K shares. The put/call ratio of GSRT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,410K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company.

Linden Advisors holds 998K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 988K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Governors Lane holds 984K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS holds 581K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

