Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of GSR III Acquisition - Equity Right (GSRTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of GSR III Acquisition - Equity Right (NasdaqGM:GSRTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.30% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for GSR III Acquisition - Equity Right is $13.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.34 to a high of $13.86. The average price target represents an increase of 49.30% from its latest reported closing price of $9.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSR III Acquisition - Equity Right. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSRTR is 0.09%, an increase of 209.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 2,288K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harraden Circle Investments holds 434K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 43.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSRTR by 372.85% over the last quarter.

Cnh Partners holds 297K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 285K shares.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 283K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSRTR by 277.21% over the last quarter.

