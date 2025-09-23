Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of GSR III Acquisition - Debt (GSRTU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of GSR III Acquisition - Debt (NasdaqGM:GSRTU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSR III Acquisition - Debt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSRTU is 0.41%, an increase of 19.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 83.64% to 769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DLDFX - Destinations Low Duration Fixed Income Fund Class I holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Street holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSRTU by 8,272.13% over the last quarter.

Elevation Series Trust - RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF holds 5K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

