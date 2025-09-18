Stocks
Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of GrabAGun Digital Holdings (PEW) with Buy Recommendation

September 18, 2025 — 08:02 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of GrabAGun Digital Holdings (NYSE:PEW) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrabAGun Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. PEW / GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PEW is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bear Mountain Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

