Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Fortinet (LSE:0IR9) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Fortinet (LSE:0IR9) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is 116.08 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 83.19 GBX to a high of 140.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 96.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 7,898MM, an increase of 32.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an increase of 187 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IR9 is 0.34%, an increase of 166.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 569,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,197K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,426K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 18.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,220K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,627K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 15,953K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,328K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 15,547K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,855K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,271K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,883K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 19.76% over the last quarter.

