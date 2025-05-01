Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Fortinet (BIT:1FTNT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Fortinet (BIT:1FTNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an increase of 209 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FTNT is 0.35%, an increase of 155.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 569,101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,197K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,426K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 18.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,220K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,627K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 15,547K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,855K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,271K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,883K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 15,246K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,953K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.