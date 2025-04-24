Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (BMV:CRWD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (BMV:CRWD) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,329K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,313K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 20.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,300K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,047K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,421K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,018K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,744K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 18.26% over the last quarter.

