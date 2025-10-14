Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Chord Energy (CHRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Chord Energy (NasdaqGS:CHRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.38% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chord Energy is $139.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 53.38% from its latest reported closing price of $90.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chord Energy is 4,314MM, a decrease of 13.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chord Energy. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.30%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 64,848K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,003K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 43.25% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,110K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,890K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 22.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,881K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.