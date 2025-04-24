Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (LSE:0Y9S) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (LSE:0Y9S) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is 238.17 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 163.75 GBX to a high of 290.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of 211.49 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,751MM, an increase of 5.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y9S is 0.40%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 88,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,260K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,632K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares , representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,590K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,518K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,297K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

