Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of BioHarvest Sciences (BHST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of BioHarvest Sciences (NasdaqGM:BHST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.17% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioHarvest Sciences is $9.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.50 to a high of $10.31. The average price target represents an increase of 109.17% from its latest reported closing price of $4.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioHarvest Sciences is 85MM, an increase of 159.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioHarvest Sciences. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 110.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHST is 0.01%, an increase of 83.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 526.51% to 1,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 757K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 375K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company.

Evercore Wealth Management holds 139K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Magnus Financial Group holds 55K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.