Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.19% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioAge Labs is $45.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 180.19% from its latest reported closing price of $16.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BioAge Labs is 3MM, a decrease of 71.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.20%, an increase of 35.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.32% to 35,514K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,891K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 103.40% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,094K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing an increase of 80.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 180.48% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,748K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 31.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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