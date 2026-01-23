Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armanino Foods of Distinction. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMNF is 0.04%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,319K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 473K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 271K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNF by 27.26% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legato Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

