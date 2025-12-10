Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of American Bitcoin (ABTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of American Bitcoin (NasdaqCM:ABTC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solari Capital Management holds 47,123K shares representing 24.12% ownership of the company.

MYDA Advisors holds 1,087K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

United Capital Management of KS holds 725K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 413K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Private Advisor Group holds 380K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

