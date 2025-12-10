Stocks
ABTC

Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of American Bitcoin (ABTC) with Buy Recommendation

December 10, 2025 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of American Bitcoin (NasdaqCM:ABTC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solari Capital Management holds 47,123K shares representing 24.12% ownership of the company.

MYDA Advisors holds 1,087K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

United Capital Management of KS holds 725K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 413K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Private Advisor Group holds 380K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for American Bitcoin Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of American Bitcoin Corp.-> See our take on American Bitcoin Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.