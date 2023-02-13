Roth Capital Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

On February 13, 2023, Roth Capital downgraded their outlook for Advance Auto Parts from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.62% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is $167.92. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.62% from its latest reported closing price of $151.80.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is $11,502MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual EPS is $13.56, an increase of 73.82%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,394K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 87.76% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,980K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,555K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 22.67% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 2,284K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 15.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 5.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 68,023K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

