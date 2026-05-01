Rosy Used Vehicle Sales, Operational Discipline Aid Ryder's Prospects

Ryder System R is being well-served by its focus on contractual growth and operational discipline. Upbeat used vehicle sales, particularly in its fleet management segment, along with stable pricing and improved contractual sales activity, bode well. The recovery in freight markets also bodes well. Higher retail volumes are also driving the recovery in used vehicle sales.

Initiatives to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are praiseworthy as well. Ryder has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 49 years. The company’s bottom line has been benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2021, Ryder rewarded its shareholders through dividends of $122 million and repurchased shares worth $57 million.

In 2022, Ryder paid dividends of $123 million and repurchased shares worth $557 million. In 2023, Ryder paid dividends of $128 million and repurchased shares worth $337 million. In 2024, Ryder returned $456 million in cash to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. During 2025, Ryder returned $664 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.

Last year, R’s board of directors approved a dividend hike of 12%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 91 cents per share ($3.64 annualized) from 81 cents ($3.24 annualized). Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

Ryder is not the sole dividend-paying transportation stock. Other such stocks include J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and FedEx Corporation FDX. In June 2025, FedEx’s board of directors authorized a dividend hike, lifting its quarterly cash dividend to $1.45 per share ($5.8 annualized) from $1.38 ($5.52 annualized). In January 2026, J.B. Hunt’s board of directors cleared a 2.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 45 cents per share (annualized: $1.80 per share). FedEx and J.B. Hunt, like Ryder, are also active on the share buyback front.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.