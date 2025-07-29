ROST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.00, changing hands as high as $141.39 per share. Ross Stores Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROST's low point in its 52 week range is $122.36 per share, with $163.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.56. The ROST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

