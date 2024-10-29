News & Insights

Rosslyn Data Technologies: Shift in Voting Rights Structure

October 29, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has reported a significant change in its voting rights structure due to recent acquisitions and disposals by Spreadex LTD. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 5.0578%, combining both direct and financial instrument-related rights, indicating a strategic shift in stakeholder influence. This development may attract interest from investors looking at the dynamics of UK small-cap stocks.

