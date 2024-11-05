Rosslyn Data Technologies Shareholding Shift Draws Attention

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has seen a change in its shareholding structure due to the dilution effect from a recent Retail Offer, with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s voting rights now standing at 17.93%. This adjustment in voting rights could indicate shifting power dynamics within the company, capturing the keen interest of investors monitoring stock movements.

