Rosslyn Data Technologies Sees Shift in Ownership by Spreadex

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has seen a shift in its ownership structure as Spreadex LTD adjusted its holdings in the company. The latest notification reveals Spreadex now holds a 4.77% stake, down from a previous 5.06%, encompassing both direct voting rights and financial instruments. This change highlights active interest in Rosslyn’s shares and could attract attention from investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

