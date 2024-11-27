News & Insights

Rosslyn Data Technologies Sees Shift in Major Holdings

November 27, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has announced a shift in major holdings, with First Equity Limited increasing its voting rights to over 10% as of November 26, 2024. This change in shareholder influence underscores potential shifts in the company’s strategic direction, capturing the interest of investors monitoring voting power dynamics.

