Rosslyn Data Technologies Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.
Rosslyn Data Technologies has announced a shift in major holdings, with First Equity Limited increasing its voting rights to over 10% as of November 26, 2024. This change in shareholder influence underscores potential shifts in the company’s strategic direction, capturing the interest of investors monitoring voting power dynamics.
