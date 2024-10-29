Rosslyn Data Sees Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has seen a shift in its shareholder structure as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited have adjusted their voting rights, now collectively holding 1.4574% of the company’s shares. This change, effective as of October 28, 2024, reflects the dynamic nature of investment strategies within the financial markets.

